Khairy: Virtual Covid-19 Assessment Centres to be set up in Kuching, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu

KUCHING (Sept 26): The Health Ministry will set up virtual Covid-19 Assessment Centres (CACs) in Kuching, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu where Internet connectivity is available to cut down visits to physical CAC, said Khairy Jamaluddin.

The Health Minister said his ministry will also issue digital Home Surveillance Order (HSO) to instruct Covid-19 positive cases to stay at home.

“If you don’t stay at home, we know. This is because your (MySejahtera) status is red. When you check in, we know and we will inform the police.

“If you have been issued an HSO, your (MySejahtera) status is red. You go and check in at a restaurant, we know who you are. And we have told the police that we will give details to the police,” he told a press conference after a meeting with the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) at Wisma Bapa Malaysia in Petra Jaya here today.

Khairy said they hoped that with digital HSO, the public will continue with the high compliance so as to break the chain of Covid-19 transmissions.

He urged all to play their role in reducing virus transmissions in Sarawak by going for test and if tested positive, isolate themselves.

Presently, he said the ministry’s policy is to conduct RTK-Antigen test on those with symptoms and if tested positive, the case will be isolated and HSO will be issued to the case’s close contact and family members.

“It is very important that we inform the people especially in Sarawak, when you have Covid-19 symptoms, get RTK-Antigen test, if positive, isolate yourself.

“If you cannot isolate at home, then go to the PKRC (Low-risk Covid-19 Treatment Centre) under the ministry,” he added.

Khairy asserted that the most effective means to cut virus transmissions is through community empowerment – that people with symptoms get themselves tested quickly and go into isolation if they are tested positive.

He said the community must be educated to assume responsibility to reduce virus transmissions.

“The first line of defence against Covid-19 now is yourself. The moment you have symptoms, get tested, and if positive, isolate yourself.

“Early detection of cases to cut transmissions must start from all, then we will get the case numbers down,” he added.

Meanwhile, SDMC chairman and Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said they have raised several issues during the meeting, and most issues have been settled.

“It is one of the most fruitful meetings with the Ministry of Health. I am confident with co-operation between federal and state governments, we can fight Covid-19 in Sarawak.”

Uggah also appealed to all in the state to play their role in ensuring that themselves and their families are healthy amid this pandemic.

He said it is pivotal for the community to realise that they comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) not because they are worried about being fined but they value their health and lives.

“If you have symptoms, do not hesitate to see a doctor immediately. With the co-operation of all with SDMC, Sarawak will be able to go through this war (against Covid-19),” he added.