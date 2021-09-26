Man arrested for allegedly selling illegal lottery tickets at parking lot in Siniawan

KUCHING (Sept 26): A male suspect was arrested by the police for allegedly selling illegal lottery tickets at a parking lot in Kampung Peninjau Lama, Siniawan around 6.30pm yesterday.

Bau district police chief DSP Poge Nyaon in a statement today said the 35-year-old suspect was arrested by personnel from the district’s Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

“During the arrest, police seized a portable printer, cash, a handphone and a printed piece of paper which we believed are the betting numbers,” said Poge.

He said a background check on the suspect did not show that he had any past criminal records.

Poge said the suspect is currently being investigated under Section 4A(a) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

If found guilty for the offence, the suspect may face a fine of between RM20,000 and RM200,000 or a jail sentence of not more than five years.