Mayor advises parents to take adolescents for Covid vaccination

KUCHING (Sept 26): Parents should bring their children aged 12 to 15 years for Covid-19 vaccination, advised Kuching South City (MBKS) mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.

“I hope parents would bring their children for Covid-19 vaccination when they are contacted by their respective schools,” said Wee on his weekly Facebook live session yesterday afternoon.

With increasing cases of Covid-19 recently, Wee reminded the community to get vaccinated as a safeguard.

During the session, he stated that MBKS would seek the support of hawkers to cope with the challenges of the pandemic and propose changes to existing standard operating procedures (SOPs) to reflect reality on the ground.

“The reality is Covid-19 virus is everywhere now and everyone has the responsibility to take precautionary measures. SOPs and strategy must always adapt to the latest situation of Covid-19 in the community,” remarked Wee, adding that the council is drafting a blueprint for dealing with the pandemic going forward including guidelines concerning public areas such as parks.

Wee also urged members of the public to be the eyes and ears of the council against indiscriminate littering at public areas by taking down the car license plate number and reporting to the council.

He informed that on-going drainage upgrading works can be seen around the city in preparation for the year-end monsoon season.

Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clement Ting also joined the Facebook live session.