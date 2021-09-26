Over half of adolescents in Sabah given first dose

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 26): More than half or 50.5 per cent of the adolescents aged 12 to 17 years in Sabah had received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine up to Saturday, said state Housing and Local Government Minister, Datuk Masidi Manjun.

Masidi, who is also the state government’s spokesman on Covid-19 in Sabah, said 20,148 adolescents were given the vaccine jab, bringing the cumulative number for the first dose to 215,249.

“This is an encouraging figure since Sabah allowed the Covid-19 vaccination for teenagers starting Sept 16,” he said in a statement.

Masidi said also until Saturday, over 1.68 million or 61.2 per cent of the state’s population had been fully vaccinated against the disease.