PC Image WOW! Big Sale returns Sept 24-Oct 3

KUCHING (Sept 26): PC Image is holding its nationwide ‘WOW! Big Sale’ from Sept 24 to Oct 3 at all outlets in Sarawak, Sabah, Johor, Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Melaka.

During the sale, customers can enjoy up to 50 per cent discount, free gifts, and free delivery within 10km from the nearest outlet or self-pick-up. Just purchase online at http://store.pcimage.com.my/.

Aeon Easy Payment is running ‘Use Now Pay Later’ campaign exclusively for PC image by delaying the first-month payment and extending the loan tenure up to 48 months during this period.

PC image is also offering 0 per cent credit card installment (with zero processing fee) for purchases of PC and laptops, and Paylater apps for those who do not have a credit card. Participating laptop brands are MSI, Microsoft, AMD, Real Me, Lenovo and GIGABYTE.

PC Image’s annual sale is supported by over 30 vendors and brands to deliver great value to the public.

During its Facebook Live session hosted by radio deejays, Elena and Zach at 7pm daily during the sale period are bidding sessions and giveaways valued up to RM16,000.

Sign up for PC Image Elite Club membership programme to enjoy exclusive benefits on special deals and receive promotional updates.

PC Image outlets are also holding Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Collection and Recycling Campaign to help the public dispose electronic items safely and minimize e-waste at landfills which pollutes the environment.

In Kuching, the outlets are at Wisma Saberkas (0111-0602311); Aeon Mall (013-8353022); Vivacity Megamall (016-8596994); tHe Spring Shopping Mall (019-8599587); and OneTJ ICT Shopping Complex (0111-0798843).

The outlets in Sibu are at Delta Mall (013-8039366); Bintulu at Parkcity Shopping Mall (016-8792767) and tHe Spring Shopping Mall while in Miri they are at Boulevard Shopping Mall (016-8892267) and Bintang Megamall (011-53523937).

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/pcimage. For full details on the outlets, visit https://pcimage.com.my/outlets/.