Phase 3 BPR payments to be credited from Tuesday – Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 26): The Malaysian Family Phase 3 Bantuan Prihatin Rakyat (BPR) aid payments will be credited in stages into recipients’ accounts from this Tuesday.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the payments, to benefit some 3.6 million households and also those whose appeals have been successful, are expected to be fully disbursed by Sept 30.

He said in a statement that the Phase 3 payments will involve a RM2.82 billion allocation.

For Phase 3, Ismail Sabri said those eligible will receive up to RM1,400, while those who successfully appealed will get up to RM2,300, including an additional BPR payment of RM500 under the Supplementary Strategic Programme to Empower the People and Economy ((Pemerkasa+).

Payments are made according to eligibility based on marital status, total household income and number of children, he said.

Ismail Sabri explained that the Phase 3 payment was the full distribution of the remaining sum that should have been received by BPR recipients and those who have appealed to ease their burden.

The prime minister said the government remained committed to ensuring the Malaysian Family’s well-being, especially target groups impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, is taken care of.

He said among others, cash assistance such as the Special Covid-19 Assistance (BKC) and Loss of Income Aid (BKP) will be given to eligible recipients from October to December this year.

“Further details on the Phase 3 BPR payments will be worked out by the Finance Ministry.

“The Malaysian Family can refer to the frequently asked questions (FAQ) on BPR’s official portal, https://bpr.hasil.gov.my for more information,” he said. – Bernama