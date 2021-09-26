Raja Permaisuri visits Victoria and Albert Museum in London

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 26): The Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah yesterday visited the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.

In the two-hour visit from 11.30am Her Majesty was given a briefing about the museum that houses artistic treasures and artifacts of human creativity design belonging to the British state which are about 5,000 years old.

Istana Negara in a statement on its Facebook account last night also said Her Majesty was accompanied by the wife of the Malaysian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Nor Ain Abdul Rahman.

The visit to the Victoria and Albert Museum was among the itinerary for a 10-day special visit to the UK by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Tunku Hajah Azizah

After the special visit, the Royal couple would be taking a rest in London beginning Sept 27 and is scheduled to return to Malaysia on Oct 23. – Bernama