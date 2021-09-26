Sarawak Adventure challengers brace for Evolutionary Trail

KUCHING (Sept 26): The Sarawak Adventure Challenge (SAC) is back and ready with a new trail to test participants and take them to parts of Sarawak they might not have seen before.

Competitors in the fifth edition of the one-day multi-sport adventure race on Nov 7 will navigate rainforest, rivers and sites, showcasing aspects of Sarawak’s fascinating history.

It could even make history on its own as the first outdoor adventure event in Sarawak or possibly Malaysia this year.

The race will start in Siniawan Village, some 20km from Kuching.

Its theme ‘The Evolution Trail’ makes reference to the Bung Muan, the mountain lying behind Siniawan which has a long history with local communities and was an important gateway to the Bau goldmines.

More specifically, it denotes an important research site and title of a research paper by the 19th Century British explorer Alfred Russell Wallace.

Alfred’s observation of insects and species adaptation ran parallel to that of Charles Darwin which led to the breakthrough theory of evolution and natural selection.

The fifth SAC will see more race categories to attract more participants to register.

The organisers, Draco Action Sports, has lined up 14 races including the signature Duathalon, Sprint Duathalon, Individual MTB, Trail running and veterans events.

Registration for the event started on Sept 25 and the cut-off date is Oct 17.

A number of extra health safety measures will be in place in view of the on-going Covid-19 pandemic.

Participation will be restricted to Malaysians or non-Malaysia residents (with work permit) up to a limit of 250 participants.

All participants must be fully vaccinated and show proof of vaccination status.

On race day, participants will adhere to the standard Covid-19 SOP such as MySejahtera registration, vaccination confirmation, temperature checks, sanitising hands, social distancing and isolation areas.

To ensure social distancing during the race, starting times will be staggered with limited numbers for each wave. There will also be strict access control to the registration/start/finish and transition areas.

Recorded times for all participants will be monitored using an electronic timing system.

There will be no pre-race welcome dinner and briefing for the Duathlon categories this year.

For more information update, log on to the Sarawak Adventure Challenge website and follow SAC on its Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sarawakchallenge/ and Instagram https://www.instagram.com/sarawakchallenge/.