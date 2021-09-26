Shop assistant dies of his injuries in accident

SIBU (Sept 26): A shop assistant, 16, was killed after he hit a plastic road barrier at Jalan Deshon which is being resurfaced Friday night.

Almillson Wong Kiing Fong died of his injuries at Sibu Hospital.

According to a police press statement, the accident happened around 7.30pm when Wong was on his way on a motorcycle to Ulu Sungai Merah from Permai.

He hit the road barrier at Jalan Deshon, fell to the opposite lane and was hit by a vehicle coming from Ulu Sg Merah.

He was brought by an ambulance to Sibu Hospital where he died.

The family made a police report at 11.30pm.

The case would be investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.