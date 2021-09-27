12MP: Government outlines six selected target to solidifying provision of infrastructure in Sabah, Sarawak

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 27): The 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) has outlined six selected targets to solidifying provision of infrastructure in Sabah and Sarawak as it plays an important role in catalysing socioeconomic development in both states.

According to the 12th Malaysia Plan document released by the Economic Planning Unit (EPU) today, the government aims to increase the coverage access to clean and safe water by 98 per cent in Sabah and Sarawak, among others by building new dams, off-river storage, water treatment plants and sewage treatment.

“To prevent and reduce water loss, allocation will be provided for Non-Revenue Water Reduction Programme in the two states,” according to the document.

Other than that, the government also aims to construct, as well as upgrade rural paved roads, stretching 700 kilometres each in Sabah and Sarawak.

In order to further enhance broadband coverage in Sabah and Sarawak, digital infrastructure will be provided at 382 new sites in Sabah and 636 in Sarawak under the National Digital Network Plan (Jendela).

Besides that, measures will be undertaken to improve broadband connectivity in schools, as well as the surrounding areas, with the urban areas will be driven by industry, while the government will focus on the rural areas.

Under the 12MP, 781 points of presence (PoP) will be provided in Sabah and 643 in Sarawak to enable nearby government premises, housing areas and commercial buildings to enjoy broadband connectivity, thus promoting more online activities in the rural areas.

To improve the electricity supply system in both states, the government will, among others, build new power station as well as upgrade the Sabah East-West Grid and will start initial work for the Southern Link transmission network project.

According to the document, Sarawak will build another 500 KiloVolt (kV) transmission line as the second main transmission backbone, while the North Grid will be developed to expand the State Grid System covering the whole state.

“The implementation of these projects will provide an injection point for future power supply to Sabah and export to Kalimantan,” according to the document.

The government will also improve public transport and logistics services, including ports and airports, as efficient transport connectivity is the key in promoting the seamless movement of people and goods, as well as attract higher investments. – Bernama