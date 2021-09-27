12MP: Govt to introduce water sector transformation agenda 2040

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 27): The Government will introduce the Water Sector Transformation Agenda 2040 to increase management efficiency, optimise potential, generate wealth and create new job opportunities.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob when tabling the 12th Malaysia Plan today said the implementation of the first phase of the water sector transformation would focus on accelerating the adoption of integrated water resources management (IWRM) at the federal, state and district levels.

“The gazettement and protection of water catchment areas will be accelerated to improve water resources management and an integrated wastewater treatment plant will be built to control pollution,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said the government would also improve water governance by empowering people’s involvement, strengthening enforcement activities and reviewing laws.

Apart from that, he said the government had approved the RM25.8 billion water infrastructure project to improve water supply coverage and services as well as provide sustainable infrastructure and continue implementing the non-revenue water (NRW) reduction programme which could reduce NRW levels to 25 per cent by 2050. – Bernama