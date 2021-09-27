12MP: Public service transformation, Act to be studied

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 27): The public service will be transformed in the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) including studying the introduction of the public service act and strengthening the mechanism for the selection and recruitment of management and professional officers.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob when tabling the 12MP in the Dewan Rakyat today gave a commitment that the public service, which is the heart of the country’s administration, will continue to be strengthened to increase transparency and efficiency.

He said the public service would be transformed during the implementation period of the 12MP from 2021 to 2025 through a whole-of-government approach taking into account that the successful implementation of the initiative required the involvement of all levels of government.

“The implementation of effective service delivery is very important to ensure that Malaysian Family really feels the development,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said the structure and functions of ministries and agencies would be restructured to create a more horizontal organisation and reduce bureaucracy.

Ismail Sabri said the mechanism for the selection and recruitment of management and professional officers in various schemes would also be strengthened to acquire best talents.

He said the proposal to introduce a public service act would be studied to enable the implementation of a clear separation of powers and responsibilities between members of the administration and civil servants.

The digitisation of the public service would be further enhanced where the Public Sector Digitisation Strategic Plan (PSPSA) 2021-2025 had been launched which outlined the strategic direction of the implementation of public sector digitisation to drive the sustainable Digital Government agenda.

He said the government is targeting end-to-end online services to increase to 80 per cent by 2025.

A national data governance policy framework will be developed to encourage greater data sharing between the public and private sectors, he added. – Bernama