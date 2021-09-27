12MP: Sabah, Sarawak receive up to 18 pct of total development allocation

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 27): Sabah and Sarawak will each continue receiving between 15 per cent and 18 per cent annually of the total basic development allocation in the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

According to the 12MP document released by Economic Planning Unit, a significant portion of this allocation will be channelled to the economic sectors in both states to contributing towards improving infrastructure and basic facilities in Sabah and Sarawak.

In addition, in the 12MP period, five Native Courts will be constructed in Sabah, while 10 Sarawak Bumiputera Courts will be upgraded to provide better services to the communities in respective states.

“The government has also set a target to do the mapping of 65,000 hectares of Native Customary Rights (NCR) Lands in Sabah and 397,000 in Sarawak over the five years of the 12MP,” the document said.

Also noteworthy in 12MP was the 1963 Malaysia Agreement (MA 63) where the process of handing over the regulatory power for gas and electricity under the agreement will be continued with a number of provisions in the existing law will be amended as well established a regulatory body.

The document said a committee will be established comprising multiple key federal and state agencies responsible for regional planning, coordination and evaluation in bridging development gaps across regions and states.

A total of seven projects involving 3,202 low-cost houses under the People’s Housing Programme in Sabah and Sarawak will be completed during the 12MP period to ensure the provision of affordable houses is more sustainable in the long run.

“Other than that, more affordable houses will be constructed for the targeted groups in Sabah and Sarawak including 2,400 for each state under the Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad,” the document revealed.

The government would also enhance border security by increasing the number of security posts along the international border of Sabah and Sarawak to prevent the entry of illegal immigrants and combat unlawful activities.

A holistic plan will be implemented to manage illegal immigrants that cover a comprehensive strategy in enforcement with the involvement of related agencies, state government and the public.

Recognising the potential of the Pan Borneo as a game-changer for Sabah and Sarawak, consolidation hubs will be established along the route to ensure cargo handling efficiency.

Other than that, business registration regulations will be reviewed and reformed to improve the ease of doing business so it would attract higher investments and further intensify business growth in Sabah and Sarawak. – Bernama