12MP: Special unit to be formed to address poverty, income gaps

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 27): A special unit at the federal and district office levels would be established under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) in tackling the issues of poverty and income gaps among the people, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

When tabling the 12MP in the Dewan Rakyat today, he said the special unit was also an initiative to eradicate hardcore poverty in ensuring that the poor including the urban poor be assisted through a nationwide approach.

“This unit will also be responsible for coordinating the database in an integrated manner while all the programmes and initiatives will be implemented by the government, corporate sector and civil society organisations.

“With the officers given special tasks to manage poverty at the district level, I am confident that hardcore poverty can be eradicated by 2025.

“Efforts that are more integrated will also be undertaken to increase incomes and tackle the rising cost of living faced by the B40 households and vulnerable groups,” he said.

For that purpose, targeted assistance like giving of cash and social protection will continue for those eligible.

“The Urban Community Economic Empowerment Programme and People’s Wellbeing Development Scheme in the rural areas at a cost of RM1.5 billion will be further strengthened to boost the marketability, wellbeing and purchasing power of the B40 families,” Ismail Sabry said.

He said the government, however, could not be alone in solving the issue of poverty, hence he urged the corporate sector and individuals to assist the Malaysian Family get out of the cocoon of poverty.

“No matter how small the contribution, including through alternative funding sources such as zakat (tithe) and wakaf (endowment) but if amassed, it could bring great benefits,” he added.

The prime minister said poverty now was also being viewed from various dimensions apart from financial, hence from the aspect of education, more students from the B40 families would be given priority in entering the high-performance schools and in giving scholarships.

On health, he said access to healthcare would be widened. The issue of malnutrition and growth among children from the B40 families had been worsening and this would be comprehensively addressed including through the provision of nutritious food, he added.

To raise capability, skills and competitiveness in seeking employment by the M40 group, Ismail Sabri said the training and retraining programmes as well as entrepreneurial activities would be increased.

“They will also be encouraged to buy health and employment insurance at affordable rates.

“We will also ensure that the children from M40 families have access to quality education at a reasonable cost,” he added. — Bernama