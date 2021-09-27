5.7-magnitude earthquake rattles Philippines capital

MANILA (Sept 27): An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.7 struck the Philippine province of Occidental Mindoro early Monday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said, reported Xinhua.

The institute said the quake, which struck at 1.12 am local time, hit at a depth of 74 km, about 23 km northeast of Looc town.

The quake, which was tectonic in origin, can trigger aftershocks and cause damage, the institute said.

The tremour was also felt in Metro Manila and other provinces south and north of the capital region, the institute added.

The Philippines has frequent seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific “Ring of Fire”. – Bernama