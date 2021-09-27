83.7 pct of Malaysia’s adults fully vaccinated against Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 27): A total of 19,604,699 individuals or 83.7 per cent of adults in the country have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 as of yesterday.

Based on the Health Ministry’s data shared on COVIDNOW portal today, 93.7 per cent or 21,944,808 of the adult population have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

In addition, 28,982 or 0.9 per cent of adolescents aged 12 to 17 years have completed their vaccination as of yesterday.

In total, 269,465 vaccine doses were dispensed yesterday, with 117,196 as the first dose and 152,269 the second, bringing the number of vaccine doses dispensed under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 41,457,628.

PICK was launched on Feb 24 this year to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, a total of 278 deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded as of yesterday, bringing the country’s death toll to 25,437.

According to the ministry’s GitHub portal, of the number, nine cases were the actual deaths reported for the day (Sept 26), while the rest were backlog cases.

A total of 99 deaths that was reported yesterday were brought in dead (BID) cases. – Bernama