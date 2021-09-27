Army personnel gets 23 years, 15 strokes for raping daughter

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 27): An army personnel was jailed for 23 years and ordered to be given 15 strokes of the cane by the Sessions Court here for raping his daughter.

Judge Elsie Primus imposed the sentence on the 37-year-old accused after finding him guilty under Section 376 (3) of the Penal Code.

The indictment provides for a jail term of up to 30 years and whipping, upon conviction.

The accused had raped his teenage daughter at a house at an army camp here on April 7, 2018.

The court also ordered the accused, who was represented by counsel Dato’ Seri Rakhbir Singh, to be placed under police supervision for two years after completing his jail term.

The prosecution had called nine witnesses and the defence called three witnesses, including the accused.

Meanwhile, the case of a man who was charged with killing his girlfriend was transferred to the High Court here for his plea to be recorded.

Magistrate Lovely Natasha Charles made the order on Hartono Janang, 30, at the request of the prosecution on Monday.

The prosecution told the court that they have received instruction for the case to be transferred to the High Court.

Hartono had allegedly murdered his 35-year-old lover on January 19 and the deceased’s body was found at a rubbish dump site behind a hotel at Bandaran Berjaya here at about 6.55pm on January 19.

The charge was under Section 302 of the Penal Code which provides for the mandatory death sentence, upon conviction.

In the meantime, the accused, who was unrepresented, will be further detained in custody, pending disposal of the case.