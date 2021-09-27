Awang Tengah’s office tells FB user to remove malicious post, apologise immediately

KUCHING (Sept 27): The office of Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hassan has demanded that a Facebook user immediately remove a post that was found to be fake and malicious.

It also demanded an apology from the Facebook user.

“The post by the individual is fake and malicious. Any posting that tries to disrupt the stability, harmony and causing prejudice among races is not the way of politics in Sarawak.

“The individual is asked to delete the post and apologise immediately. Failing to do so, reports will be made to the police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission,” it said.

The statement was referring to a post made by a Facebook user, named ‘Pemanca Nombor Satu’, in a members-only group where he shared a news link posted on Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) website and made allegations against Awang Tengah in his caption.