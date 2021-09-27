Covid-19: 99.56 pct of Sarawak’s 2,723 new cases in Categories 1, 2

KUCHING (Sept 27): A total of 99.56 per cent or 2,711 of Sarawak’s 2,723 Covid-19 cases today consisted of Categories 1 and 2 cases involving asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in its Covid-19 daily update that the remaining 12 cases consisted of two Category 3 cases (patients with pneumonia but not requiring oxygen); four Category 4 cases (patients with pneumonia requiring oxygen); and six Category 5 cases (patients with pneumonia requiring ventilator support).

A total of 37 districts reported new cases with Kuching topping the list at 888 followed by Samarahan (249), Miri (249), Sibu (228), Sri Aman (184), Bintulu (119), and Serian (105).

MORE TO COME