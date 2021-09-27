Covid-19 claims 19 lives in Sarawak from Sept 7, including 11 on Sept 25

KUCHING (Sept 27): Nineteen people have succumbed to Covid-19 in Sarawak from Sept 7 until yesterday, including 11 last Saturday alone, the State Disaster Management Committee said.

It said in its Covid-19 daily update that the state’s death toll has now risen to 778.

The latest fatalities were aged between 41 to 92 and all of them had comorbidities.

“Two of the cases were brought-in-dead (BID) involving an 87-year-old woman from Kuching whose body was brought to Bau Hospital on Sept 7 and a 67-year-old man, also from Kuching, whose body was brought to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) on Sept 18.

“Both victims had hypertension,” it said.

It said on Sept 23, a 64-year-old woman from Sibu had died at Sibu Hospital.

“She had comorbidities of hypertension, diabetes and heart disease,” it added.

It said the following day (Sept 24), four fatalities were recorded of which two of the victims were from Sri Aman.

“The victims were women aged 73 and 77 respectively, who died at Sri Aman Hospital.

“The younger victim had a history of hypertension, dyslipidemia and chronic kidney disease while the other victim had hypertension,” it said.

The other two victims involved a 47-year-old man from Serian who died at Serian Hospital and a 41-year-old woman from Sarikei who died at Sarikei Hospital.

Both victims had comorbidities of hypertension, diabetes and chronic kidney disease.

The committee said Sept 25 registered the highest number of death cases with 11.

“Seven of the fatalities were recorded in Kuching including a 92-year-old man who died at Rajah Charles Brooke Memorial Hospital at Jalan Puncak Borneo here. He had hypertension, diabetes and was also a former leprosy patient,” it said.

Another two male victims from Kuching were aged 73 and 79 respectively. The former had a history of hypertension, diabetes, gout and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; while the latter had hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidemia and stroke.

The other four victims from Kuching were female aged 72, 82, 73 and 79.

“They all had comorbidities of hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidemia, or cancer,” said the committee, adding that the six victims from Kuching died at SGH.

It said at Sibu Hospital, two deaths were recorded involving a 64-year-old man and 73-year-old woman from Sibu.

“The man had hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidemia, and chronic kidney disease while the woman had hypertension, diabetes and dyslipidemia,” it said.

It said Sri Aman recorded a death on Sept 25 involving an 84-year-old woman with hypertension and died at Sri Aman Hospitla while in Bintulu, the victim was a 67-year-old man with hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidemia and stroke who died at Bintulu Hospital.

On Sept 26, SDMC said the victim was a 74-year-old woman from Sarikei.

“The victim, who had hypertension, diabetes and hyperthyroid disease, died at Sarikei Hospital,” it added.