Duo nabbed in Kuching over powdered ecstasy hidden in drink packets

KUCHING (Sept 27): Two men, aged 25 and 28, were arrested here after a substance believed to be powdered ecstasy concealed in drink packets was allegedly found on them.

The duo were nabbed at a carpark in front of an apartment at Jalan Stapok at 9.15pm last Friday, Padawan police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan said.

He said during the raid, police found 225.35 grammes of the substance in five packets in a black plastic bag.

The drugs, believed to be worth RM3,250, were meant to be mixed into a drink, Aidil said.

“One of the suspects admitted to working as a runner, sending drug orders to customers and not collecting any payment as they deal directly with a ‘tauke’. The other suspect was a customer.

“Both suspects underwent a urine test and the first suspect was positive for methamphetamine while the second suspect’s result was negative,” he said.

Aidil said a packet of the drugs was sold at RM650, and the runner earned RM20 for each packet sold.

During the raid, items seized were cash amounting to RM2,100, a gold ring and two gold bracelets worth RM24,031.80 and two vehicles.

Total value of the confiscated items was RM66,131.80.

Meanwhile, Aidil said, the police are trying to locate the whereabouts of the ‘tauke’.

Both suspects have been remanded to assist in investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 15(1)(a) of the same Act.