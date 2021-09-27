Garbage at Likas Bay cleaned up

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 27): Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) has cleaned up the garbage that scattered across Likas Bay.

Mayor Noorliza Awang Alip said the garbage, which had been recorded in a video and gone viral on social media, was believed to be caused by the recent flash floods in the state capital.

She said the heavy rain and rise in sea level had brought the rubbish and plant debris from nearby rivers to Likas Bay.

She said DBKK through its Solid Waste Management Department had taken immediate action to clean up the beach on September 24 and 25 using two backhoes, five six-tonne trucks and two three-tonne trucks.

Noorliza added DBKK made 18 trips to Kayu Mading landfill to dispose of the garbage.

She said the City Hall continued the cleaning up work on Sunday.

She urged the people not to litter, especially into rivers and sea.