Govt considering new controlled price for Covid-19 self-test kits before December – Rosol

KUALA TERENGGANU (Sept 27): The government is considering a new controlled price on the Covid-19 self-test kits earlier than the expected date in December, said Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Datuk Rosol Wahid.

He said discussions on the matter involving various stakeholders were underway.

Rosol said the opening of the economic, tourism and education sectors in stages and relaxations of the standard operating procedures set under the National Recovery Plan (PPN) would make the Covid-19 self-test kits to become an essential item that would be part of the new normal.

“Therefore, the government is always concerned in ensuring that consumers can get the kit at a better price and business continuity of the industry players,” he said in a statement today.

On the enforcement of the Covid-19 self-test kit price controls which came into effect on Sept 5, Rosol said of the 3,106 premises checked, 348 of them were found selling the kits below RM19.90 per unit and RM16 each for wholesale, while 2,554 sold it at prices set by the government.

“The ministry welcomes the initiative taken by the industry players in helping to reduce the burden of the people by offering the kits at a lower price,” he said.

Rosol also said beginning October, the self-test kits would not only be available at pharmacies and clinics, but also at other types of premises such as supermarkets and convenience shops.

“However, the ministry must first ensure that these premises have sufficient information on the conditions for the sale of the Covid-19 self-test kits, including complying with the product labelling requirements and handling methods to facilitate the public in getting the items,” he said. – Bernama