Khairy: MOH to allow fully-vaccinated husbands to accompany wives in labour room

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 27): Husbands who are fully vaccinated for Covid-19 will be allowed to accompany their wives during childbirth in the delivery room, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

He said apart from that husbands have to be tested negative for Covid-19 before being allowed to join their wives in the delivery room.

“I have asked the Health director-general (Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah) to allow would-be fathers who have completed their vaccination and screened negative for Covid-19 to accompany their wives in the labour room,” he said in the latest entry on his official Twitter site today.

He was replying to a request by a social media user so that fathers who have been fully vaccinated and tested negative for Covid-19 be allowed to accompany their wives during childbirth.

Khairy’s entry was replied by Dr Noor Hisham who stated: “Yes, will do the needful.”

Earlier, government hospitals would not allow husbands to accompany their wives in the labour room since the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) last year following the spread of Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama