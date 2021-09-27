Kit Siang congratulates Khairy for bringing down Malaysia’s Covid-19 cases to below 14,000-mark

KUCHING (Sept 27): Democratic Action Party veteran parliamentarian leader Lim Kit Siang has congratulated Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin for bringing down Malaysia’s Covid-19 cases to below the 14,000-mark.

The Iskandar Puteri MP said he hoped that this will lead to less than 10,000 new daily infections from Oct 1 and four-digit daily cases by Oct 29, which is the 2022 Budget Day.

“Let us hope that the 13,104 Covid-19 cases yesterday signifies a beginning of the downward curve of one of the longest Covid-19 waves in the world,” he said in a statement today.

Lim, however, pointed out that the report of 278 Covid-19 daily deaths, with 99 Brought-in-Dead (BID) cases, bringing the country’s total BID deaths to 5,022, have placed Malaysia as the world’s top four nation in new Covid-19 daily deaths.

He said this is not good and more efforts need to be made to reduce the Covid-19 fatality rate.

“I do not apologise for my obsession with the Covid-19 pandemic and expectation that Khairy must produce results in the war against the Covid-19 pandemic as it posed an existential threat to Malaysia.”

According to Lim, the primary reason for the confidence-supply-reform (CSR) memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders is due to the worsening Covid-19 pandemic, which has passed two million Covid-19 cases and caused over 25,000 deaths.

He felt that this is the time for all Malaysians, regardless of race, religion, region or politics to unite and overcome this common but invisible enemy.

He said the coronavirus has caused unimaginable havoc on the lives and livelihood of Malaysians and damaged the national fabric of Malaysia whether in homes, schools, universities, factories or offices.

“All Malaysians want Khairy to succeed in winning the war against the Covid-19 pandemic which poses an existential threat to Malaysia.

“My views and criticisms of Khairy’s efforts in the war against Covid-19 pandemic has only one objective – I want Khairy to succeed and not to fail in the war against the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.