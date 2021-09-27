Let 12MP be Covid-centric, focused on economic recovery — Business folk

KUCHING (Sept 27): It is hoped that the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) would be one that is Covid-19-centric and at the same time, it would support economic recovery of the country.

In stating this, Sarawak Federation of Chinese Associations president Dato Richard Wee regarded such support and assistance as ‘very much needed’ by the small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which had always been the engine of the nation’s economic growth.

“Apart from the normal economic and infrastructural development allocations, I hope that the 12MP would have a Covid-19-centric initiative that should include a concerted recovery plan for the economy, particularly for the SMEs who are the main engine of growth in our country,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted yesterday for comments on what he hoped would be included in the country’s five-year development roadmap.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob will table the 12MP in the Dewan Rakyat today, after it had been postponed at least twice from the original tabling date of Aug 6 last year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the change in the country’s political landscape.

In line with the ‘Malaysian Family’ theme, the 12MP is expected to prioritise the people’s welfare, social protection and people-centred projects.

Wee said another critical area that ought to be looked into urgently would be to improve and expand ‘the social safety net’ meant to channel assistance to the hard-hit communities during this time of the pandemic, especially those from the lower income group.

“Public health is another area that requires significant focus towards the endemic phase of Covid-19 and living with the virus,” he added.

For Sarawak Business Federation (SBF) secretary-general Jonathan Chai, he hoped that the government would introduce further stimulus packages to address the immediate problems stemming from the pandemic and at the same time, prepare long-term plans to spur economic growth further.

“Hopefully, some of the measures announced earlier on, especially those slated for the vulnerable income groups like the bottom 40-percent income group (B40) and affected businesses, could also be extended in the upcoming budget.”

In particular, Chai hoped for loan moratoriums to continue being made available –perhaps with a waiver of interest during the moratorium period for the targeted groups.

“Of course, with the disruption to the economy due to the various phases of Movement Control Order (MCO), the government should also come up with aid measures to help the middle 40-percent income group (M40) whose incomes have also been adversely affected,” he said.

Chai also proposed for the quantum of the ‘special grant’ to Sabah and Sarawak, as accorded under Article 112(D) of the Federal Constitution, to be reviewed.

He said this was to reflect the commitment of the federal government towards uplifting the pace of development of the two East Malaysian states.

“It’s hoped that the 12MP would also focus on our promises related to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) with regard to the government’s commitment to the development of Sabah and Sarawak, encompassing the construction of roads, hospitals, schools and digital infrastructure,” he added.

Meanwhile, Rise of Sarawak Efforts (ROSE) chairperson Ann Teo said with the confirmation of lowering the voting age from 21 to 18 along with automatic voters registration (AVR) to be implemented by the end of the year, the strategies of the 12MP with respect to improving the development of informed and participative citizenry must include plans to normalise political literacy and voter’s education amongst the younger generation starting from secondary school – if not earlier.

“The syllabus must be flexible (and) easyto be accessed and taught. Educators must be sensitised and not self-censure themselves in discussing governance or issues related to politics.

“The responsibility to educate our young people to grow up becoming citizens who are engaged should firstly be exercised by the relevant arm of our Election Commission (who should be given proper budgets for this effort) and secondly, by the schools and the academic community including families,” she said.

Teo also said the 12MP should also include continued and well-planned development of rural infrastructure, roads, transport facilities and connectivity in Sarawak as these are still found wanting till this day.

“This has stunted the growth of rural centres and development of small towns and in turn, the local economy and employment/business opportunities for Sarawakians who live rurally,” she added.

On the other hand, Sarawak Entrepreneur Association (SEA) president Nizam Khalyd said the upcoming 12MP should focus on shared prosperity encompassing economic growth, environmental sustainability and social inclusivity.

“I have high expectations that the 12MP will be a robust and action-oriented policy to rebuild Malaysia back as we enter endemic phase.

“We need to be open to address existing issues such as low distribution of wealth and regional disparity,” he said.

He also said that the 12MP must also focus on the youths to provide them with hope for a better tomorrow.

“There must be a radical change to our policy to curb high unemployment rates among youth due to the shrinkage of job opportunities and inability to meet the necessities of employment.

“Hence, the introduction of entrepreneurship among the youth is crucial in the 12MP to ensure that the future of Malaysia is SME-centered,” he said.

He also hoped to see that the 12MP place emphasis on digital economy policies.

“There must be initiative to build momentum in developing Malaysia’s digital infrastructure and governance based on digital economy as a force multiplier to the virtual cycle of progress.”

He said the combination of robust planning, good governance and resilient community will realise the aim of becoming a high-income economy by 2030.