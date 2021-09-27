Let us open for business, say family KTV operators

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 27): Family KTV operators have requested the state government to allow them to resume business which has been closed for 14 months since the first Movement Control Order (MCO).

Two of the operators named Red and Ivan, have sought the assistance of Luyang assemblyman Phoong Jin Zhe to voice out their difficulties to the government.

“We have not been able to run business for 14 months since the first Movement Control Order.

“We are experiencing enormous financial pressure and we would not seek for assistance if we are not on the brink of collapse,” said Red and Ivan.

“We sustained all expenses including rental, utilities, Socso, EPF, income taxes, salaries of employees with our cash reserves.

“We are unable to sustain further and if the government continues to sideline us, we will have to shut down,” shared the young entrepreneurs.

“Family KTV is categorised as entertainment services and therefore, we are unable to apply for any loans or SME aids that were provided in the stimulus packages.

“This is disappointing as we are struggling but no aid nor loan is provided to ease the financial pressure.

“We are unlike night clubs as we have staterooms to comply to strict operational procedures. We are also proven not to create any clusters ever.

“It is illogical that contact sports are allowed but we continue to be prohibited to operate,” shared the operators.

Phoong calls for equal treatment from the State Government to all businesses.

“If the government is taking the approach of reopening safely and transitioning to endemicity, all businesses should be treated equally and allowed to reopen with strict SOPs.

“This includes those who are still prohibited namely beauty salons, manicure, pedicure and others that have been prohibited since the MCO.

“Since the minister already stated that all decisions are based on science and facts, these sectors that never triggered clusters should be allowed to operate,” said the PH Sabah Youth chief.