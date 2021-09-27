Malaysia records 278 new Covid-19 deaths, 99 brought in dead

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 27): The Health Ministry added 422 new deaths to its Covid-19 toll as of midnight, which raises the overall number of lives lost in the country from the viral disease to 25,437 since the pandemic began last year.

Based on the ministry’s data last updated at 6.45am today, there were 90 deaths on average over the past seven days.

The ministry did not provide a number of actual fatalities over the past 24 hours as it now logs Covid-19 deaths based on when they were reported. This includes backlogged cases.

The latest figure marks the third day in a row that reported deaths have topped 200. Last Friday, it was 250, on Saturday it dipped to 228 before climbing up to 278 yesterday.

Penang had the highest fatality rate of all states at 14.8 deaths per 100,000 in the population in the last two weeks.

The only other state with a double digit fatality rate per 100,000 people was Johor, at 10.9. The next closest was Sabah at a distant 6.9.

The national fatality rate per 100,000 people was 5.6.

Other than the top three states, only Kelantan and Kedah logged death rates slightly higher than the national rate. Kelantan’s rate was 6.0 while Kedah followed closely at 5.9.

Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 infections have been trending downwards in recent days even as the government opened up more economic sectors and allowed more social activities.

Yesterday, the ministry reported 13,104 new cases, which puts the overall number of cases at 2,198,235 since the viral disease was recorded locally. – Malay Mail