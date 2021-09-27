PMO says appointments of special advisor and special envoy is vital, not waste of resources

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 27): Appointments of politicians into posts of special envoys to specific nations and as a special advisor to the prime minister are not a waste of resources and are significant roles, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said today.

In a written Parliamentary reply to a question posed by Tenom MP Noorita Sual, the PMO explained that individuals appointed into these roles are those with a specific set of networks, experience, and expertise that can bring benefits to efforts of developing national interests.

Noorita had questioned the government to state their position on these roles within the government, and the amount of salaries they would receive.

The PMO also explained that these “minister-level” statuses granted to the appointees are different from those in the Cabinet and of not the same level as federal ministers as contained within Article 43(2)(b) of the Federal Constitution.

“Generally, Special Envoys to the Prime Minister are appointed to assist and advise the Prime Minister in matters that are related to the country, or field they are tasked with.

“They are given duties and responsibilities to increase the two-way communications between Malaysia and the country or region they are entrusted with, which covers increasing foreign relations, economy, trade, investments, and education,” it said.

“As for the Middle East, this includes increasing the level of cooperation in the field of Islam,” it added.

Additionally, the PMO revealed that a special envoy or special advisor are paid a salary and allowances worth RM27,227.20.

Currently, Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang is the special envoy to the Middle East, Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing to China, and Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem the special envoy for Japan, South Korea and Taiwan. — Malay Mail