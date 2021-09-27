Prison in Limbang sparks one of two new Covid-19 clusters in S’wak

KUCHING (Sept 27): Two new Covid-19 clusters have been declared in Sarawak, including one involving a prison in Limbang, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said that the prison cluster has been dubbed the Tembok Limbang Cluster while the other cluster is a community cluster called the Melaban Cluster.

“The Tembok Limbang Cluster involves the prisoners at the Limbang Central Prison where 63 individuals were screened. From this, 14 were found positive including nine new cases that were reported today.

“Another 39 are still pending results while 334 other inmates are in a targeted screening,” said SDMC in its daily update, adding that all positive cases were admitted to Limbang hospital and the Limbang Prison quarantine and low-risk treatment centre (PKRC).

The Melaban Cluster involves the residents of a longhouse located at Melaban, Nanga Medamit.

SDMC said that 50 individuals were screened from this cluster, with 37 found positive including 28 new cases reported today.

“Another 13 are still awaiting results and all positive cases have been admitted to Limbang Hospital and the Limbang district PKRC,” it said.

Meanwhile, SDMC announced the end of five clusters after no new cases were reported from them in the last 28 days.

They are Sungai Duuh Cluster in Serian; Mega Suai Cluster in Subis; Jalan Johari Sunam Cluster in Bintulu; Kampung Matang Lot Cluster in Kuching; and Nanga Tekalit Cluster in Tatau.

SDMC said that the state currently has 117 active clusters.

“A total of nine clusters have reported 81 new Covid-19 cases today, including the new clusters,” it said.

The other clusters that have recorded new cases for the day are Long Urun Cluster with 18 cases, Batu 10 Jalan Oya (13), Kampung Lintang Baru (4), Pinang Jawa (3), Batu 13 Jalan Puncak Borneo (2), Kampung Simpok (2) and Industri Jalan Semeba (1).