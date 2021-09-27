Sabah’s top breaker reaches top 16

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 27): Sabah’s top breaker Mohd Faridh Mohd Yasin has qualified into the top 16 of the Malaysia National Breaking E-Battle Championship 2021.

Kota Kinabalu lad Mohd Faridh, also known as Khenobu, will be the state’s sole representative in the top 16 which will be livestreamed on October 3.

Another Sabahan breaker is Chong Wen Zhun of Tawau who however missed the cut after finishing in the top 20s.

“Congratulations to them … both are from the Sabah Dancesport Association.

“Khenobu qualified for the top 16 out of 120 participants from all over Malaysia. Chong is in the top 20s,” said Sabah Dancesport Association president John Chong here on Monday.

“Interested fans of Breaking can view the Top 16 final battles that that will be livestreamed starting at 8pm on October 3 via links at MYDF Breaking Facebook,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chong said the association will hope to expand Breaking to throughout the State.

“Breaking is a new discipline of the Sabah Dancesport Association (SBDA) and if there are breaking sport clubs or groups in Sabah, we can support them,” he said.

For the record, Breaking is a style of dance that originated from the US in the 1970s and being characterised by acrobatic movements, stylish footwork and the key role played by the disc jockey (DJ) and master of ceremonies (MC) during battles.

In fact Breaking is already included in the programme for the 2024 Paris Olympics as one of the new sports.

Breaking was also contested at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina in 2018 and also included in the 2021 Shantou Asian Youth Games and 2022 Hanzhou Asian Games.