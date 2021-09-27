Sarawak tops country’s Covid-19 infections with 2,723 new cases, Johor second with 1,226

KUCHING (Sept 27): Sarawak has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country today with 2,723 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, in a Facebook post, said the state’s cumulative number of cases now stands at 201,812.

Covid-19 cases in the country registered at 10,959 today, bringing its number of cumulative cases to 2,209,194.

Sarawak was the only state to record more than 2,000 cases while Johor had registered 1,226 cases.

All other states and federal territories recorded less than 1,000 cases namely Kelantan with 983 cases, Selangor (979), Penang (793), Sabah (751), Pahang (739), Perak (713), Terengganu (691), Kedah (660), Melaka (346), Kuala Lumpur (176), Negeri Sembilan (110) and Perlis (51).

Putrajaya recorded only 18 cases while Labuan had zero cases.

Dr Noor Hisham in a separate post also said that intensive care unit (ICU) beds allocated to Covid-19 patients nationwide were at 68 per cent occupancy as of 5pm yesterday (Sept 26) while non-ICU beds registered at 59 per cent occupancy.

Penang had the highest ICU usage at 96 per cent capacity from 81 beds followed by Selangor and Perak with 89 per cent (213 beds) and 83 per cent (114 beds) respectively.

For non-ICU beds, Kelantan registered the highest usage percentage at 94 per cent out of 951 beds.

Sarawak had recorded 71 per cent out of the 1,420 beds.