Sarawak’s proposal for cancer centre to be brought to EPU – Khairy

KUCHING (Sept 27): The Ministry of Health will submit the proposal to build a Sarawak Cancer Centre to the Economic Planning Unit (EPU) under the Prime Minister’s Department for consideration, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

“Sarawak Disaster Management Committee advisor Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian has mentioned the cancer centre to us and we will submit the proposal to EPU for them to consider,” said Khairy to the press after visiting Sarawak General Hospital yesterday.

Khairy said the ministry will try to convince EPU to grant approval for a cancer centre to be constructed in the state due to the demand for such medical services.

“As far as the Ministry of Health is concerned, we believe Sarawak needs a cancer centre and we will be pushing for that,” added Khairy.

Dr Sim had previously mentioned the state government would re-engage with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Khairy on the proposal to build a cancer centre in the state, costing in the range of RM800 million to RM900 million.

He said cancer treatments were extremely expensive and many could not afford such treatments in private hospitals, including those with insurance coverage.

Among those present during the minister’s visit to Sarawak General Hospital were Deputy Health Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang, the ministry’s secretary-general Dato Mohd Shafiq Abdullah, Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, Sarawak General Hospital’s medical director Dr Ngian Hie Ung, state Health director Dato Dr Mohamed Sapian Mohamed and Dr Sim himself.