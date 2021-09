Seven localities in Sarawak placed under EMCO

KUCHING (Sept 27): Seven localities in the state have been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update, the committee said the localities are longhouses.

Two longhouses in Sebauh district have been placed under EMCO from Sept 25 to Oct 4 and they are Rh. Mathew Anak Selutan, Sungai Sarau, Jalan Sebauh-Pandan; and Rh. Jilan Anak Agam, Sungai Sekubong, Jalan Sebauh-Bintulu.

Rh. Sherit, Titikah in Sri Aman is under EMCO from Sept 26 to Oct 5.

In Meradong, Rh. Mawar, Batu 6, Jalan KJD, Bintangor is under EMCO from Sept 27 to Oct 6.

Rh. Jampong, Melaban in Limbang is under EMCO from Sept 28 to Oct 7.

Two longhouses are under EMCO from Sept 28 to Oct 8, added SDMC.

“They are Rh. Balaki, Drau Ulu, Kaki Wong, Krian in Saratok; and Rh. Rajak, Plassu, Sg. Padi, Batang Binjai in Kabong,” it said.

Meanwhile, SDMC announced the end of EMCO for 20 longhouses today.

“These include nine longhouses in Sri Aman, namely Rh. Rose Emma Stanley Gate, Temudok Atas; Rh. Buyung, Lepong Simpai; Rh. Ellie, Sabu Baroh; Rh. Sparrow Anyan, Bait Baru; Rh. Sang, Seduku, Lingga; Rh. Jiram, Entulang Kasai; Rh. Tuang, Sg. Labi; Rh. Lewis, Batu Besai; and Rh. Chuan, Jaong Sungai Rian,” it said.

In Betong, three longhouses also saw the end of their EMCO period. These are Rh. Ganya, Ulu Teru, Debak; Rh. Nyanggau, Bangkit Rembai, Spaoh; and Rh. Ulis, Tanu.

In Kabong, Rh. Igat Jimbun, Kop, Sg. Sawa, Roban had its EMCO ended.

In Pakan, the EMCO ended for Rh. Ningkan, Lubok Ubi Sugai; Rh. Jambai, Ulu Nunggang; and Rh. Ajau, Ulu Kota,

Others that have their EMCO ended are Rh. Bunyak, Nanga Dong, Julau; Rh. Ahkow anak Kubu, Sg. Kelawit, Jalan Tatau-Sibu, Tatau; Rh. Karong anak Unbam, Sungai Anggoh, Anap, Tatau; and Rh. Niau anak Nanang, Sg. Mas, Jalan Bintulu–Tatau, Bintulu.