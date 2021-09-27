Sibu’s field hospital for non-Covid patients to be operational in two weeks, says Dr Annuar

SIBU (Sept 27): A field hospital will be operational in Sibu Hospital’s compound in two weeks to cater to non-Covid-19 patients, said Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) coordinator, Dr Annuar Rapaee.

The Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing revealed that the site of the 100-bed field hospital was identified by the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM).

He said the facility was for patients waiting to be discharged.

“The field hospital will be managed by the ATM, and we have communicated with them. It is better to set up the field hospital within Sibu Hospital for better coordination of manpower and facilities.

“Please be informed that this field hospital is not to accommodate Covid-19 patients, as it is meant as a transit for patients to be discharged. In that way, we can free up beds in Sibu Hospital to cater for Covid-19 patients.

“This is part of the contingency plan if there are more new daily Covid-19 cases recorded in the division,” he told reporters during a visit to the Sibu Civic Centre where the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) for adolescents aged between 12 and 15 years old in Sibu Division was being carried out.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin had said in Kuching yesterday the federal government had agreed in principle to set up a field hospital in Sibu.

Touching on Khairy’s announcement on the about modular incentive care unit (ICU), Dr Annuar said the unit was expected to be ready by October and would add another 10 ICU beds in Sibu Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Sibu Civic Centre vaccination centre head, Dr Deburra Peak Ngaoan, said they had administered about 1,300 to 1,400 doses per day since Sept 25.

“It is very well organised with good cooperation between the Health office and Education office as well as parents. Everything is smooth, no crowding and no long waiting time,” she said.