TYT birthday celebration to feature 90 ethnic groups

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 27): The official 68th birthday celebration of Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin will feature more than 90 ethnic groups in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam, who is chairman of the main committee, said for the first time, the Sabah Cultural Board (LKNS) has mooted an ethnic day celebration involving about 90 ethnic associations in Sabah.

“The objective of celebrating the ethnic day is to ensure that all ethnic groups in Sabah will recognise or understand their own dialects,” he said on Monday.

“We will organise seven other events in conjunction with the official birthday of His Excellency.

“Among them is the awards ceremony and followed by the state banquet and reciting of ‘Doa Selamat’,” he added.

He said the hybrid celebration is expected to be held on October 23 with the presentation of two awards, namely the “Anugerah Penggiat Bahasa Etnik Sabah” and “Anugerah Utama Tokoh Penggiat Bahasa Sabah 2021”.

Joachim, who is also the Industrial Development Minister, added the “Anugerah Penggiat Bahasa Etnik Sabah” is divided into two categories namely “Anugerah Penggiat Bahasa (Association)” and “Anugerah Guru Bahasa” (Sabah Education Department).

He disclosed this after a courtesy call to Tun Juhar at the State Palace on Monday.

Kota Kinabalu City Mayor Noorliza Awang Alip, Sabah Social Welfare Department director Jais Asri and LKNS general manager Mackey Apison were also present.