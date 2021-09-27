Whole Sarawak under NRP Phase 3 from Oct 1; gaming outlets, spas can reopen

KUCHING (Sept 27): The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today has decided that the Southern Zone will move on to the third phase of the National Recovery Plan, allowing businesses like gaming outlets to operate.

“This means that the whole state will be under Phase 3 effective October 1 (12.01am).

“This is after the State Health Department and State National Security Council had made a risk assessment and taken into account the threshold values for the three indicators of the NRP for Southern Zone,” the committee said in its daily Covid-19 update today.

The Southern Zone covers eight districts, namely Kuching, Bau, Lundu, Samarahan, Asajaya, Simunjan, Serian and Tebedu.

Other businesses that will be allowed to resume starting Oct 1 with compliance to the general standard operating procedures (SOPs) are spas, wellness, reflexology and beauty centres; cyber cafes; toy stores; snooker and billiar recreation centres; and shrimp fishing.

In addition, activities that will be allowed are gymnasiums, Zumba studios, yoga and related sports activities.

Other sports facilities like swimming pools will be allowed to reopen.

Tourism activities will also be allowed to resume, said the committee.

Meanwhile, SDMC also decided that it is mandatory for drivers and workers regularly delivering necessities across districts to undergo the RTK-Antigen or Saliva Test screening every seven days.

They will also need to obtain permit from the police.

“This decision is effective from Sept 28,” it said.

All other inter-district travel will still require police permit.