12MP: Pandi welcomes Putrajaya’s commitment to prioritise infrastructure development in Sarawak

BINTULU (Sept 26): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu Sarawak (PBB) supreme council member Pandi Suhaili has welcomed the federal government’s commitment to prioritise infrastructure development in Sarawak under the 12th Malaysia Plan.

Pandi said the 12MP tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday gave the impression that his administration would place emphasis on the development of the state.

He added that among the developments that would be given priority are the construction of bridges, road upgrading in rural areas and the completion of the 1,150 kilometres (km) of the Pan Borneo Highway.

“Sarawak desperately needs the provision of basic infrastructure to further accelerate the development process,” Pandi said.

He also welcomed the government’s commitment to amend the Federal Constitution so that the country’s 18-year-old citizens can vote in the near future.

“In fact, it is good news for all parties,” said Pandi

However, he hoped that the federal government would be able to provide more exposure and information to the younger generation aged 18 on their responsibilities as responsible voters.

The socioeconomic development of Sabah and Sarawak will continue to be given priority under the 12th MP 2021-2025, in line with the federal government’s commitment to solving the issues relating to the demands of the two states over the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

According to the five-year development plan, this would include the provision of basic infrastructure, gas and electricity regulations as well as in the aspects of digitisation and security.

