KUCHING (Sept 28): A 30-year-old man from Sarikei was among the 16 Covid-19 fatalities recorded in Sarawak between Sept 9 and 27, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

“The man passed away in Sarikei Hospital on Sept 26. He had obesity and obstructive sleep apnea,” the committee said in its daily Covid-19 update.

The other 15 deaths were mostly older individuals in their 50s to 90s.

The cumulative death toll in Sarawak now stands at 794.

