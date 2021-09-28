965 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 965 new Covid-19 cases on Sept 28, with only 19 patients under severe or critical Category 3, 4 and 5.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said 30-day data shows that Sabah is experiencing a downward trend of cases even though the daily record is not static.

“It is difficult to anticipate or predict whether the next day there will be an increase or decrease in cases. This is because the biggest variable that influences the number of cases depending on the community compliance with the SOPs that have been outlined,” he said.

Masidi also said that the percentage of positive cases through symptomatic screening is very high in some districts, among them in Lahad Datu, Sandakan, Tawau, Kota Belud and Kota Marudu.

These sporadic cases are often associated with failure to comply with SOPs. According to preliminary forecasts, cases in Sabah are likely to rise again when the results of screening on those with symptoms are known.

Of the 965 cases registered, including eight detainees, 225 were backlog cases.

Masidi also reiterated that Sabah will be moving into the zoning system starting Oct 1, as 60 per cent of Sabah’s adult population has been fully vaccinated.

However districts with less than 60 per cent vaccination rate will not included in the zoning system.