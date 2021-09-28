All must work together to ensure successful implementation of 12MP – Nanta

KUCHING (Sept 28): All relevant parties must work together to ensure all planning outlined under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) can be implemented and successfully realised, said Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He pointed out as a member of parliament from Sarawak, he welcomed the 12MP tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at the Dewan Rakyat because it clearly indicates the intention of the government to develop and bridge socio-economic gaps as well as education in Sabah and Sarawak, in line with the spirit of the Malaysian Family.

He also said the five-year development plan tabled by the Prime Minister also indicated that Sabah and Sarawak Bumiputeras including Dayaks will get greater focus and be given access to balanced development.

“We don’t want it to just look and sound good on paper, but its implementation is not as smooth and ideal as expected. We also do not want bureaucracy to hinder the success of implementation of the 12th MP. We want those at the executive level, including agencies and departments, to work hard to make sure its success, and avoid being the ‘little Napoleon’ affecting the government’s efforts.

“This is in line with the Prime Minister’s announcement that the government will introduce the Malaysian Governance Index to measure performance governance of the government machinery in delivering services to the people, in making the 12MP a success,” said Nanta, who issued the statement in his personal capacity as Kapit MP.

Nanta, who is Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) secretary general, said the Prime Minister’s focus on development for Sabah and Sarawak was clearly mentioned in the 12MP, where Ismail had pledged the government’s commitment to resolve issues relating to Sabah and Sarawak rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), which include the provision of basic infrastructure, gas and electricity regulations as well as in the aspects of digitisation and security.

He also said the important announcements by the Prime Minister include the construction of bridges and upgrading of 1,400 km of roads in the rural areas, as well as the completion of the 1,150km Pan Borneo Highway under the 12MP.

“We are also happy with the allocation of RM4.09 billion to Sarawak for the implementation of national digital infrastructure plan (Jendela) during the 12MP. With this provision, broadband coverage will be enhanced through construction of digital infrastructure, including the construction of towers or telecommunication transmitters.

“In addition, to improve electricity supply, new power plants will also be built. Baleh hydroelectric construction project in Sarawak is expected to be completed in 2025.

“Looking at this 12MP, I am satisfied to see that it is clear and orderly and covering all levels as well as groups of people, not just to Sabah and Sarawak but the whole of Malaysia,” he said.

On the introduction of Malaysian Governance Index, he said it will help to ensure all strategies and initiatives in the 12MP will be implemented in an orderly manner with integrity, in line with the decree of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for a high performing government that continues to support the National Anti-Corruption Plan and the Organisational Anti-Corruption Plan.

“The 12MP involves a process of preparation and discussions, starting earlier during the administration of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government whereby the Prime Minister and members of the Cabinet including myself were directly involved in providing input and feedback.

“It is important for all parties to be aware that this is a development plan for a period of five years. Whoever forms the government after this, it is hoped they continue the implementation of the 12MP so that the objectives can be achieved for the good of the people and country.

“Regardless, I hope the current government will continue to earn mandate to ensure the successful implementation of the 12MP.

“I once again express full confidence in the Prime Minister’s leadership, and am confident that he will pay greater attention to the Dayaks and Bumiputeras in Sarawak in this 12MP. As an elected representative from Sarawak, as long as I am in the government administration, I will act proactively in assisting and facilitating the implementation of the 12MP,” he said.