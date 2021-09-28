Be ‘responsible ambassadors’, minister calls upon athletes

KUCHING (Sept 28): The onus falls upon national athletes to uphold the role as the country’s ‘responsible ambassadors’ at any international championship.

In making this call, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said upon their selection into the country’s contingent, the athletes would be competing not only for themselves and their respective sports communities, but they would also be bringing the nation’s name and pride to the global arena.

“As such, be the ‘responsible ambassadors’.

“Once you’re on that global stage, the world can see your attitude and disposition — they can either elevate our image as a nation, or damage it,” he said during a courtesy call paid by a delegation from the Sarawak Bodybuilding Association (SBBA).

The courtesy call was led by its president Dato Wee Hong Seng at the ministry’s office in Bangunan Baitulmakmur II here today.

Abdul Karim was accompanied by his ministry’s principal assistant secretary (sports division) Frederick Tan.

The objective of the visit was to inform the minister about the selection of national elite bodybuilding athletes Buda Anchah and Dr Malvern Abdullah to represent Malaysia at the World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships 2021 taking place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from Oct 1 to 7.

Adding on, Abdul Karim said: “I know this is not the first time for both Buda and Malvern, and I wish them all the best for the competition.

“Most importantly, they must take really good care of themselves as the world is still facing the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Buda, 48, and Malvern, 46, will depart for Kuala Lumpur tomorrow afternoon (Sept 29) to join their team-mates — Mohd Syarul Azman Mike Mahen Abdullah, Ahmad Faiz Ariffin, Zmarul Al Adam Pulutan Abdullah and the sole woman athlete, Meilaura Jimmy — before leaving for Tashkent.

Organised by World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation (WBPF), the 12th edition would mark Malvern’s seventh participation in this meet.

He made his debut in 2014 when India hosted the championships.

This university lecturer’s best achievement to date is the silver medals attained from the Bangkok (Thailand) outing in 2015, and in Ulaanbator (Mongolia) in 2017.

Buda, on the other hand, is a seasoned contender in that he has competed within the WBPF circuit since 2009.

He emerged champion in the 2013 edition in Budapest (Hungary), and in 2018’s edition in Chiang Mai (Thailand).