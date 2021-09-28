Covid-19: 99.41 pct of 2,358 new cases in Sarawak asymptomatic in Category 1, 2

KUCHING (Sept 28): Asymptomatic cases and those exhibiting mild symptoms accounted for 99.41 per cent of the 2,358 new Covid-19 cases in Sarawak today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

“Of that, 893 cases (37.87 per cent) are in Category 1 (without symptoms) and 1,451 (61.54 per cent) are in Category 2 (mild symptoms).

“There are nine cases in Category 3 (lung infection), three cases in Category 4 (lung infection and needing oxygen) and two cases in Category 5 (lung infection and needing ventilator), which in total accounted for 0.59 per cent of today’s cases,” the committee said in its daily Covid-19 update.

Kuching continued to top the list of new Covid-19 cases in the state with 657 cases out of the total recorded today, followed by Sibu (255) and Bintulu (183).

Another four districts saw a triple-digit increase in cases and they are Miri with 181 cases, Samarahan (134), Limbang (121) and Sri Aman (104).

Districts recording double-digit new cases are Sarikei with 99 cases, Lundu (85), Mukah (71), Betong (61), Serian (58), Asajaya (45), Bau (39), Pusa (36), Dalat (31), Kapit (28), Simunjan (27), Saratok (23), Pakan (15), Lawas (15), Lubok Antu (13), Kanowit (11) and Subis (10).

There were nine new cases in Tanjung Manis and Meradong, seven each in Julau and Selangau, six each in Belaga and Tatau, five in Bukit Mabong, two each in Song and Tebedu, and one each in Kabong, Daro and Matu.

Four districts did not record new cases for the day.