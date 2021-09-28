Covid-19: Sarawak continues reign at the top of the table with 2,358 cases today

KUCHING (Sept 28): Sarawak continued to record the highest number of new Covid-19 cases in the country with 2,358 today.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a Facebook post that this brought the State’s cumulative number of cases to 204,170.

He said the country’s overall new daily Covid-19 infections registered at 11,332 bringing the cumulative total of positive cases to 2,220,526.

Other states that recorded four-digit new cases today were Johor with 1,319 cases, Selangor (1,231), and Kelantan (1,088).

States and territories that recorded three-digit new cases were Sabah (965), Penang (895), Kedah (819), Perak (678), Pahang (677), Terengganu (629), Melaka (303), and Kuala Lumpur (240).

Negeri Sembilan recorded 89 new cases, while Putrajaya and Perlis recorded 19 each.

Labuan reported three new Covid-19 cases today.