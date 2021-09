KUCHING (Sept 28): Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing has been admitted to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) after testing positive for Covid-19.

Astro Awani reported Masing is currently receiving treatment in the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU).

He is quoted as saying that he experienced a fever and flu symptoms.

This led him to undergo an RT-PCR test, which came back positive.

Masing has completed both doses of Covid-19 vaccination.