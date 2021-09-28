Facebook car sales scams on the rise in Limbang

LIMBANG (Sept 28): Car sales scams via Facebook have been on the rise in Limbang District this year, said Limbang police chief Supt Parum Niot.

He said the district’s Commercial Crime Investigation Department found more such reports from January to September.

“For this month alone, our Commercial Crime Investigation Department has opened three investigation papers on Facebook car selling scams involving losses totalling RM12,910,” he told the media on Monday.

On Friday, a 47-year-old victim lost RM3,600 to a car sales scam on Facebook.

Parum added various initiatives have been carried out to raise awareness of such scams among the public.

He advised the public to thoroughly check advertisements posted on social media before making online payments.

For advice or to file a report call 085-211466 extension 333 or Limbang Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Insp Johari Mudin on 019-8280895.