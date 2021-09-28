Footpath to Signal Hill repaired

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 28): Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) has repaired the footpath leading to Signal Hill.

Mayor Noorliza Awang Alip said DBKK Engineering Department had carried out repair of the walkway after a preliminary inspection at the site on September 24 found that parts of the steps were damaged or missing.

She said the rainy weather and heat had caused the wooden steps to rot, while some of the missing steps were believed to be stolen.

“To ensure the safety and comfort of users, the maintenance crew of DBKK Engineering Department have taken immediate action to repair the footpath.

“The remedial works were carried out on September 25.”

Noorliza also urged Kota Kinabalu folks to take care of and appreciate the public facilities provided by the government.

“DBKK hopes that city folks will make good use of the footpath to Signal Hill.”