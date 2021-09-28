Four districts may not be included in zone travel system

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 28): Four districts – Kinabatangan, Telupid, Tongod and Sandakan – are less likely to be included in the zone travel system for not reaching the 60 per cent adult vaccination rate.

Recently, Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun revealed that the state government will re-introduce the zone travel system as early as Oct 1 since the state has reached the 60 per cent adult vaccination rate.

However, districts that have yet to reach this percentage will not be included.

According to statistic shared by Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister Shahelmy Yahya when contacted by The Borneo Post, as of Sept 26, adult vaccination in Kinabatangan is currently at 48.7 per cent, Telupid 50.4 per cent, Tongod 51.5 per cent and Sandakan 58.3 per cent.

For the record, the vaccination percentage is based on at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine.