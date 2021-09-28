Four remanded in connection with break-in at bistro in Miri

MIRI (Sept 28): The Magistrates’ Court here today remanded four men until Oct 3, 2021 to assist with the police investigation into a break-in at a bistro here.

Magistrate Leona Dominic Mojiliu allowed the remand order against the four suspects after an application was filed by investigating officer Insp Mohd Firdaus Hanafiah Zulkifliey via the Zoom application.

The suspects were arrested following a police report lodged by the victim on Monday morning.

It is learnt that the first suspect, aged 41, was nabbed at around 6.30pm on Monday at a house in Taman Tunku.

During the arrest, police seized a Proton Persona, a gas cylinder, and an oxygen tank.

This led to the arrests of the second and third suspects, aged 30 and 26, at an unnumbered house in Sungai Dalam around 8pm.

During their arrests, police seized a hammer and an adjustable spanner, among other things.

The fourth suspect, aged 41, was nabbed at a house in Tudan Phase 6 at around 9.15pm.

There the police seized a Toyota Cardina and a Mitsubishi Grandis from the suspect.

Police are investigating the case under Section 457 of the Penal Code.