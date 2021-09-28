Glue sniffer stuck on bridge beam

BEAUFORT (Sept 28): Firemen rescued a glue sniffer after he was stuck on a bridge here on Tuesday.

The man, in his 20s, had climbed the bridge and sat on a horizontal beam about 10.30am.

A Fire and Rescue Service Department spokesman said a team was sent to the area after receiving a call at 10.44am.

“The team found that the man was stuck on the beam because he could not climb down the same way he climbed up earlier,” the spokesperson said.

Firemen used a ladder to bring down the man and handed him over to the police for further investigations.